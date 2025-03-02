The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 404.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 68.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 127,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 279.2% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 130.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JOE opened at $47.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.28. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

