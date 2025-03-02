Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 66.7% – Still a Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 66.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several research firms recently commented on TWM. Atb Cap Markets lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

