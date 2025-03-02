Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading 41.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 41.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 2,002,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 467,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

