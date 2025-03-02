TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 12,253,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 14,332,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.