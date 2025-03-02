Top Dividend Stocks To Research – February 27th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, often on a quarterly basis. These stocks provide investors with a consistent income stream in addition to the potential for long-term growth, making them popular among income-focused and value investors alike. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. 77,957,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,842,004. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,760,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,891,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.24. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.54. 8,101,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,641,141. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $479.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

