Tower View Wealth Management LLC Buys 214 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Nova comprises about 2.0% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nova by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nova by 1,016.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nova by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 713,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,455,000 after buying an additional 65,281 shares during the period. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter worth about $4,140,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nova by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $239.18 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $289.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.33 and its 200 day moving average is $211.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.67.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

