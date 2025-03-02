TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 88,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 162.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 793,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,588,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 152.83, a current ratio of 156.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

