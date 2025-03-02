Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Green Court Capital Management Ltd

Green Court Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,896 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up about 20.0% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

