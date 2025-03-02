Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Update

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.0 days.
Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance
Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
