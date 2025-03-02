Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Update

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.0 days.

Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

