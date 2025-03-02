Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $6.87. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 115,195 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 8.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

