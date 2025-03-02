US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,001,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of USFD opened at $71.72 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.