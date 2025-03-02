Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vallourec Stock Performance
Shares of VLOUF opened at $19.50 on Friday. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.
Vallourec Company Profile
