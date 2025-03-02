Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

Shares of VLOUF opened at $19.50 on Friday. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

