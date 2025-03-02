Versor Investments LP Acquires 2,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Exponent by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 43.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 1.1 %

EXPO opened at $84.66 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.93.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

