Versor Investments LP Has $589,000 Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,047,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 37.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 939,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,429,000 after purchasing an additional 254,220 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 853,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,447 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 607,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after buying an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.37 and a beta of 1.22. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $102.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -609.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

