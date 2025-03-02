Versor Investments LP Invests $601,000 in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 47.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

