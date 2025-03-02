Versor Investments LP Sells 52,000 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Centerra Gold by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $89,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Desjardins lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.91. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

About Centerra Gold

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.