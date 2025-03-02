Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,353,000 after acquiring an additional 102,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $611.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $640.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.71 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

