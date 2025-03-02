Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 88,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 50,630 shares in the last quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

