Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,060 Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Red Cat by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Red Cat by 502.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 60,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 50,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George Michael Matus sold 112,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,036,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 973,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,547.60. The trade was a 10.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Geoffrey Wayne Hitchcock sold 113,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,188,312.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 558,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,913. This trade represents a 16.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,930,441 shares of company stock worth $21,099,751 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Cat Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 232.62% and a negative return on equity of 96.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Cat Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

