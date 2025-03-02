Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 80,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000.
Franklin Income Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA INCM opened at $27.07 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $518.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.40.
Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend
About Franklin Income Focus ETF
The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.
