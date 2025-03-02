Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Price

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SOLV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96. Solventum has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Solventum by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Solventum by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Solventum by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solventum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,818,000 after acquiring an additional 185,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

