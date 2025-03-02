Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Price

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SOLV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum
Solventum Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Solventum by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Solventum by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Solventum by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solventum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,818,000 after acquiring an additional 185,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.