West Michigan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 616 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIX opened at $362.02 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $553.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.85 and its 200-day moving average is $417.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

