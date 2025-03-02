Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$97.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$94.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of WPM opened at C$99.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.54. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$54.95 and a 12-month high of C$101.33. The stock has a market cap of C$31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

