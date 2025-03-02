Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $226.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.46 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

