Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 222 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $1,304,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,352 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $261,772,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. The trade was a 11.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,095 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

