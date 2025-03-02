Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,701,000 after buying an additional 869,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 508,569 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 224,878 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,274,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.