WR Wealth Planners LLC Decreases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

WR Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11,659.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 33,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 234,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FNV opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.51.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.10%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

