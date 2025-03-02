WR Wealth Planners LLC Has $96,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $9,765,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,122.16. This represents a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $28,279,335.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,336,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,521,391.90. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,573,488 shares of company stock valued at $109,600,767. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research set a $59.00 target price on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $65.00 target price on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

