X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Short Interest Down 33.4% in February

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 16,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of XFOR opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.12. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,412.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,323.70. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $33,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,663 shares of company stock valued at $91,198 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,357,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

