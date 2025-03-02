Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Xcelerate has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

