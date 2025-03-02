Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

