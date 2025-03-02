Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,892 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after purchasing an additional 662,569 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $69,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $66,733,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2,235.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average is $123.82. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $134.11.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

