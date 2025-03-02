Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 997 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $182.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.