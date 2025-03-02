Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 16,335 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,267,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,670 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

