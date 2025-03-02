Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 9,692 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,692 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at about $1,503,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth about $253,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.8% in the third quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,373,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,814,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth about $51,416,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $57.22 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGAL. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

