Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1094 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.