Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth $605,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 17.1% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 229,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after purchasing an additional 275,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 28.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,256,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 274,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.42 per share, with a total value of $249,886.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886.86. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

