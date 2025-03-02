Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,355 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 368.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $22.14 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNDM

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.