Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Price Performance
Shares of YERBF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Yerbaé Brands has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.85.
About Yerbaé Brands
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yerbaé Brands
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.