Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yerbaé Brands Price Performance

Shares of YERBF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Yerbaé Brands has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

About Yerbaé Brands

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

