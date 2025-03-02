Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.32. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 500 shares.

Zoned Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc, a property investment company, focuses on acquiring real estate properties within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It operates through two segments: Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services. The Property Investment Portfolio segment engages in the operations, leasing, and management of commercial properties.

