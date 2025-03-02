Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $32.92 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

