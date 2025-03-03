1,148 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Unified Investment Management

Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

GLD stock opened at $263.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $189.23 and a twelve month high of $272.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

