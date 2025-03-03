11,497 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Bravias Capital Group LLC

Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Bravias Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $598.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.