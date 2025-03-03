1,290 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Bravias Capital Group LLC

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $232.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $198.44 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.15.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.