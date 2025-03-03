1,290 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Bravias Capital Group LLC

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $232.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $198.44 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.15.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
