13,684 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $110.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

