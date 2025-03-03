14,137 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $96,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,758,197.66. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,310.21. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,735. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $179.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.38 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.