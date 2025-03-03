15,277 Shares in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 164,421.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,847 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,822,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,203,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,061,000 after buying an additional 635,133 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1,240.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 578,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,362,000.

CGMU stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $27.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

