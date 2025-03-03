15,523 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nutanix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 587.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Nutanix
In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nutanix Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NTNX stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
