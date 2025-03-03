1,557 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $5,851,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,303,489.20. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,411 shares of company stock worth $50,608,213 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE SNOW opened at $176.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

