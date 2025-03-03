17,302 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $46,984.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,675.52. This represents a 36.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $34.54 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.17, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

